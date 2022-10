Drew Walker was selected as the new COO of Chippenham Hospital in Richmond, Va., part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare.

Mr. Walker is vice president of operations for Parham Doctors' Hospital, also in Richmond and part of HCA, according to an Oct. 18 news release. Before his current role, he was regional director of operations for OrthoVirginia, a provider of orthopedic medicine and therapy.

Mr. Walker will begin his new role on Oct. 24, according to the release.