Johnstown, Pa.-based Conemaugh Health System has named Rodney Reider market president and CEO of its Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, also in Johnstown, CHNINews reported Feb. 8.

Mr. Reider most recently served as president of St. Louis-based SSM Health. He replaces Bill Caldwell, who is retiring.

Conemaugh Health System is a member of Duke Lifepoint Healthcare, based in Brentwood, Tenn.