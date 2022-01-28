Cleveland Clinic appoints chief digital officer

Rohit Chandra, PhD, will begin his new role as chief digital officer for Cleveland Clinic on Feb. 14.

He brings 25 years of experience to the position, most recently as the vice president of engineering for Sunshine Products, a technology startup in Palo Alto, Calif. He previously served as the senior vice president of search and advertising at Verizon Media and held multiple leadership roles throughout his 13-year tenure with Yahoo, a Jan. 28 news release said.

Dr. Chandra's areas of focus at Cleveland Clinic will include artificial intelligence and machine learning.

"New technologies are reinventing how we access, deliver and experience the best possible care," said Tom Mihaljevic, MD, president and CEO of Cleveland Clinic. "Dr. Chandra has proved himself a visionary in applying these tools and technologies. His fresh perspective will benefit our patients, caregivers and organization as Cleveland Clinic grows to touch more lives around the world."