Cincinnati Children’s COO Dr. Steve Davis selected for CEO role

Steve Davis, MD, has been promoted to CEO of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. He will step into his new role Nov. 22, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Dr. Davis will succeed Michael Fisher, who announced in April his plans to retire after leading the health system for 12 years. Dr. Davis currently serves as Cincinnati Children’s COO, a title he has held since joining the health system in September 2015.

Dr. Davis was the driving force behind the construction of the medical center's $600 million critical care building, scheduled to open Nov. 6., the news release said.

"A strong pool of qualified candidates was considered, and in the end, Steve was the clear choice," said Mark Jahnke, chair of the board of trustees. "In addition to medical expertise, Steve brings exceptional problem-solving skills and a collaborative nature to the position of chief executive. He is 100 percent all in and inspires others with his work ethic, which ensures the best outcomes for the children in our care."

Mr. Fisher joined the medical center as CEO in January 2010, and is the longest-serving CEO among local health systems, the news release said.

"I’m grateful to have had the privilege of leading the incredible team at Cincinnati Children’s, whose care for kids and commitment to scientific research and education has made this one of the best medical centers in the world," Mr. Fisher said.