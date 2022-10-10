Cincinnati Children's appoints new chief, promotes vice president

Cincinnati Children's has promoted two leaders who have served its accountable care organization, HealthVine, which coordinates care for 120,000 children in Ohio insured by Medicaid.

Jeff Anderson, MD, a pediatric cardiologist, will serve as the hospital's first chief population health officer and senior vice president, according to an Oct. 10 news release shared with Becker's. He most recently served Cincinnati Children's as vice president for external medical affairs.

Kim Kaas has been promoted to vice president for operations-population health, according to the release. She most recently served as assistant vice president of operations for external medical affairs.