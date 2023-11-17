Another Walgreens executive steps down

Walgreens' chief human resources officer, Holly May, has stepped down, the company confirmed to Becker's Nov. 17.

She is leaving to pursue "another opportunity," a Walgreens spokesperson said in an email.

The company appointed Ms. May executive vice president and global chief human resources officer in 2021, a role in which she led strategy and direction for global HR programs, policies and practices. She previously served as Abercrombie & Fitch's global CHRO. News of Ms. May's exit comes about a week after Walgreens said it was laying off 267 employees from its corporate workforce. Kevin Ban, MD, also stepped down from his role as Walgreens' chief medical officer Nov. 10, according to an internal memo obtained by Bloomberg News.

The series of executive exits and job cuts comes as the company looks to cut at least $1 billion in costs under the leadership of its new CEO, Tim Wentworth. He took the helm of the company Oct. 23, replacing Rosalind Brewer, who stepped down Aug. 31.

An internal memo from Mr. Wentworth announcing Ms. May's exit was first obtained by Crain's Chicago Business.