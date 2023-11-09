Walgreens to lay off 5% of corporate staff

Walgreens is planning to lay off about 5% of its corporate workforce, or 267 employees, the Chicago Tribune reported Nov. 9.

The layoffs will affect staff members who work out of the company's headquarters in Deerfield, Ill.. Employees who work at Walgreens retail stores, call centers and microfulfillment centers will not be affected.

In late May, Walgreens laid off about 10% of its corporate workforce. The latest round of layoffs is intended to "streamline operations and focus on our critical priorities," a company spokesperson told the Chicago Tribune.

The move comes as Walgreens looks to cut at least $1 billion in costs under the leadership of its new CEO Tim Wentworth. Mr. Wentworth took helm of the company Oct. 23, replacing Rosalind Brewer, who stepped down Aug. 31.