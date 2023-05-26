Walgreens trims 10% of corporate staff

Walgreens Boots Alliance is laying off about 10 percent of its corporate workforce, or 504 employees, the Chicago Sun-Times reported May 25.

Most of the layoffs are at the company's headquarters in Deerfield, Ill., or its Chicago office. Jobs in Walgreens stores, microfulfillment centers or call centers are not affected, a Walgreens spokesperson told the Sun-Times.

In a message to employees, obtained by the Sun-Times, Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO Rosalind Brewer said the layoffs are among a series of steps the company is taking "to drive sustainable cost savings to help fuel investments for future growth."

Ms. Brewer cited "consolidating our Deerfield building office space, reducing consultant and contractor spending, eliminating non-essential projects, minimizing travel and canceling some events" as other cost-saving measures the company has taken.