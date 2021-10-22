AdventHealth selects CEO to lead 2 Georgia hospitals

Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth named Chris Self CEO of two of its Georgia hospitals.

In his new role, effective Dec. 19, Mr. Self will oversee the health system's Gordon hospital in Calhoun and Murray hospital in Chatsworth. He will report to Mike Murrill, president and CEO for AdventHealth's Southeast Region and Rome, Ga.-based Redmond Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Self has held multiple leadership roles since joining AdventHealth 17 years ago, an Oct. 20 news release said. He currently serves as president and CEO of the health system's Manchester (Ky.) hospital.

"As I've watched Chris grow in his career at AdventHealth, I’ve been impressed with his commitment to making a positive impact in the lives of those he leads and in the communities where he's served," said Terry Shaw, president and CEO of AdventHealth.

Mr. Self serves on the board of the Kentucky Hospital Association in Louisville.