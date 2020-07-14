9 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since June 29:

1. Gina Bishop, PhD, RN, CEO of Providence Kodiak Island (Alaska) Medical Center, plans to resign, according to radio station KMXT.

2. Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee named Richelle Webb Dixon senior vice president and COO.

3. Edison, N.J.-based Hackensack Meridian Health named Joyce Hendricks chief development officer of network philanthropy.

4. North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, N.Y., named Irene Macyk, PhD, RN, chief nursing officer.

5. Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision Healthcare named Ilene Moore senior vice president and general counsel.

6. Sharon Poston left her role as CEO of Williamsburg Regional Hospital in Kingstree, S.C.

7. Lincoln (Kan.) County Hospital has tapped CFO Tawnya Seitz to serve as acting CEO, according to the Lincoln Sentinel-Republican.

8. Brighton, Mass.-based Franciscan Children's hospital promoted Liz Smith, RN, to chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services, reports wickedlocal.com.

9. Reading Hospital in West Reading, Pa., named Rosemary Wurster, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer.

