9 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following recent hospital and health system CFO moves.

They are listed below, alphabetized by the executive's name:

1. Scottsdale, Ariz.-based HonorHealth named Paul Briggs senior vice president and CFO.

2. Dennis Chalke, senior vice president and CFO of Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health, will retire March 1.

3. Beverly Hospital in Montebello, Calif., named Sabi Dadabhai CFO.

4. Brent Davis was named vice president and CFO of Altamonte Springs, Fla.-based AdventHealth's Central Florida Division–North Region.

5. Brookwood Baptist Health named Ken Hendren CFO of the health system and Brookwood Baptist Medical Center, both based in Birmingham, Ala.

6. CFO Sara Lusignan left her executive role at Altru Health System in Grand Forks, N.D.

7. Kevin G. Murphy was named senior vice president and CFO of Signature Healthcare in Brockton, Mass.

8. Chase County Community Hospital in Imperial, Neb., named Matthew Musgrove CFO.

9. Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network tapped James Rohrbaugh to succeed former CFO Jeffrey Crudele, who retired at the end of 2019.

