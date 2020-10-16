8 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since Oct. 9:

1. Erika Kaye was selected as CEO of Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Denver, which is slated to open in March, according to a LinkedIn post.

2. Erin Keefe, EdD, RN, was selected as chief nursing executive officer of Dignity Health's St. Bernardine Medical Center in San Bernardino, Calif.

3. Melissa Kelly is resigning as CEO of Pender (Neb.) Community Hospital.

4. Deb Lienhardt was promoted to executive vice president of business development and innovation for West Orange, N.J.-based RWJBarnabas Health.

5. Lee Ann Liska was named COO of Vanderbilt University Adult Hospital in Nashville, Tenn.

6. Heather Rohan, BSN, RN, is retiring after four years as HCA Healthcare TriStar Division president.

7. Jacky Schultz, MSN, RN, retired as president of Suburban Hospital in Bethesda, Md.

8. Nanette Vergara, MSN, RN, was tapped as COO of Kaiser Permanente Moreno Valley (Calif.) Medical Center.

