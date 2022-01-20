8 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Jan. 14:

Gena Bravo, MSN, has been appointed president and CEO of Woodland (Calif.) Memorial Hospital.

Ryan DeWeese will return to Spotsylvania (Va.) Regional Medical Center as CEO.

Craig Goguen, who has served as CEO of Houston-based Emerus for the last five years, has been appointed executive chair.

Suresh Gunasekaran has been appointed president and CEO of UCSF Health.

Christopher Lane has been appointed president and CEO of Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington.

Vic Schmerbeck has been named CEO of Emerus.

Jayson Yardley has been appointed CEO of RSource, a third party payer solutions company based in Boca Raton, Fla.

Robin Wittenstein will retire as CEO of Denver Health in August.