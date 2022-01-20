Virginia Hospital Center names new CEO

Christopher Lane has been appointed president and CEO of Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington, Va.

He will succeed James Cole, who has been with the health system for 36 years, a Jan. 19 news release said.

Mr. Lane will join the organization in March from Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health, where he has served as president of Buffalo General Medical Center and the Gates Vascular Institute since 2016. He also serves as a corporate vice president for the health system.

Mr. Lane has received numerous awards throughout his career, including the Modern Healthcare Up & Comer Award, which is presented to 12 healthcare executives annually.