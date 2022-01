Houston-based micro hospital operator Emerus has named a new executive chairman and CEO.

Craig Goguen, who has served as CEO of Emerus for the last five years, has been appointed executive chairman. During Mr. Goguen's CEO tenure at Emerus, the organization has doubled the number of facilities under its operation to 44.

Current Emerus President Vic Schmerbeck has been promoted to CEO and will join the board of directors April 1.