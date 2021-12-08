8 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Dec. 1:

Eleze Armstrong was appointed CEO of Doctors Hospital of Manteca (Calif.).

Richard "Chip" Davis, PhD, was appointed CEO of Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health.

Doug Harrison was named president and CEO of Glen Dale, W.Va.-based Reynolds Memorial Hospital and Wheeling (W.Va.) Hospital.

Tyler Hedden resigned from his CEO role at Providence Santa Rosa (Calif.) Memorial Hospital to serve as COO for PeaceHealth's Oregon region.

David Hess, MD, president and CEO of Glen Dale, W.Va.-based Reynolds Memorial Hospital and Uniontown (Pa.) Hospital, will now focus solely on the Uniontown facility.

Jessica O'Neal was named CEO of Las Colinas hospital in Irving, Texas.

Louis Roe was named the permanent president and CEO of Braxton County Memorial Hospital in Gassaway, W.Va., and Summersville (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center.

Elizabeth Wise, MSN, was appointed president and CEO of University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health, based in Bel Air.