7 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since Sept. 23:

Jennifer Arnett was named chief development officer of Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic.

Le Joyce Naylor was named senior diversity, equity and inclusion officer at Marietta, Ga.-based Wellstar Health.

Lani Dickinson resigned from her role as CEO of Turlock, Calif.-based Emanuel Medical Center.

Kelly Keefe Marcoux, MSN, was named vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at New Brunswick, N.J.-based Children's Specialized Hospital.

Jeannine Grinnell was named CEO of Valley Medical Center in Renton, Wash.

Karen Doyle, DNP, RN, was appointed senior vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore.

Jean Keeler announced plans to retire from her role as president and CEO of Sellersville, Pa.-based Grand View Health.