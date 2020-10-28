7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves were reported in the last week.

1. Stephen Garner was named CEO of Abrazo Arrowhead Campus in Glendale, Ariz., according to yourvalley.net.

2. Dean Mihaltses was named interim CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens.

3. Arturo Polizzi is departing as president and CEO of the Christ Hospital Health Network in Cincinnati.

4. Israel Rocha Jr., CEO of two hospitals in New York City's public health system, was approved as the next CEO of Cook County Health in Chicago.

5. Wayne Smith will step away from his role as CEO of Franklin, Tenn.-based Community Health Systems to become executive chair of the board.

6. Ashley Vertuno was selected as the next CEO of JFK Medical Center North Campus in West Palm Beach, Fla.

7. Eric Wei, MD, was named interim CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst.

