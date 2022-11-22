7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

Alexis Kayser -

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since Nov. 15: 

1. Ken Johnson resigned as president and CEO of Hutchinson (Kan.) Regional Healthcare System.

2. Matthew Garner was named permanent CEO of Lighthouse Point, Fla.-based Broward Health North after serving in an interim capacity. 

3. Clay Farell was named CEO of Lynwood, Calif.-based St. Francis Medical Center, which belongs to Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare. 

4. John Fernandez was named president and CEO of Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan.

5. John Mentgen resigned as president and CEO of Scottsbluff, Neb.-based Regional West Health Services. 

6. Rob Allen was named president and CEO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.

7. Tammy Taylor was named CEO of Louisville, Ky.-based Advantum Health.

