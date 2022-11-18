Lifespan taps Mass General Brigham exec as CEO

John Fernandez was selected as the next president and CEO of Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan.

Mr. Fernandez is president of Mass Eye and Ear and president of Mass General Brigham Integrated Care, both in Boston.

He will join Lifespan in early 2023, according to a Nov. 18 news release. Mr. Fernandez will succeed Timothy Babineau, MD, who stepped down in May after a decade helming the health system. Arthur Sampson, who previously was president of Lifespan-owned Miriam and Newport hospitals, has been serving as interim president and CEO.

"These are unprecedented times in healthcare, and we need a transformative leader who has the vision and expertise to guide Lifespan's future strategic direction," Lawrence Aubin Sr., chairman of Lifespan's board of directors, said in a news release. "All the candidates were exceptional and came from major academic medical centers in extremely competitive markets, but John Fernandez stood out as the leader that Lifespan needs during this time."