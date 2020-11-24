7 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves were reported on or after Nov. 18.

1. Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health has tapped Tammy Albright as vice president and CEO of behavioral health services.

2. Gadsden (Ala.) Regional Medical Center appointed Justin Bryant CEO.

3. Centennial, Colo-based Centura Health named Jeff Carrier CEO of its St. Catherine Hospital in Garden City, Kan., and Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital in Ulysses, Kan.

4. Laurie Harting, RN, president and CEO of San Francisco-based Dignity Health's Greater Sacramento division, is retiring.

5. Phil Mazzuca was named CEO of Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tenn.



6. Palo Alto County Health System in Emmetsburg, Iowa, named Jonathan Moe CEO.

7. Allen Smith, MD, was named president and CEO of South Weymouth, Mass.-based South Shore Health.

More articles on executive moves:

Penn State Health appoints 2 leaders

Children's Minnesota names interim chief nursing officer

Lee Health promotes several leaders

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.