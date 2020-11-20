Ballad Health names CEO of behavioral health services

Ballad Health has tapped Tammy Albright as vice president and CEO of behavioral health services, the Johnson City, Tenn.-based health system said Nov. 18.

Ms. Albright is CEO of Greeneville (Tenn.) Community Hospital. She will begin her new role Jan. 1.

"Personally, and professionally, Tammy has touched many lives in Greeneville — a community she loves," Eric Deaton, COO of Ballad Health, said in a news release. "As a compassionate caregiver with strong community ties, she is ideally suited to oversee the establishment of our new women's addiction and recovery center in Greeneville. Likewise, she has the right business acumen and experience to expand our behavioral health services to effectively care for those with mental and substance abuse disorders."

Before taking on her current role, Ms. Albright was president of Takoma Regional Hospital in Greeneville, now known as Greeneville Community Hospital West.

She earned her MBA from King University in Bristol, Tenn.

