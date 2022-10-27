7 chief medical, nursing officer moves

Seven recent chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Oct. 24:

Spirit Lake, Iowa-based Lakes Regional Healthcare named Bryan Williams, MSN, RN, as vice president and chief nursing officer, effective Sept. 26, 2022

Seton Medical Center in Harker Heights,Texas, named Bodie Correll, MD, chief medical officer, effective Nov. 1, according to a press release sent to Becker's.

St. Albans, Vt.-based Northwestern Medical Center has welcomed Dawn Kregel, DNP, as its new chief nursing executive.

HCA Florida Blake Hospital in Bradenton has selected Todd Haner, DNP, RN, to serve as chief nursing officer and Shelly Castro, MSN, as assistant CNO.

Providence, R.I.-based Coastal Medical has promoted its chief medical officer, Edward McGookin, MD, to president.

Marc'L Neumann, MSA, RN, has been appointed chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services for Bad Axe, Mich.-based McLaren Thumb Region and McLaren Caro (Mich.) Region.