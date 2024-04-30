7 CFO moves in 2 days

The past week has been a busy one for hospital and health system CFO moves.

Here are seven CFO moves Becker's has reported from April 29-30:

1. Jacksonville, Fla.-based HCA Florida Memorial Hospital has tapped Drew Hartmann as CFO, effective May 20.

2. Saurabh Tripathi was named executive vice president and CFO of St. Louis-based Ascension April 29. Mr. Tripathi will succeed Liz Foshage, who is retiring in September.

3. Newport, Vt.-based North County Hospital named Fred Schaffner CFO.

4. Kristin Kearney's role as CFO of Tower Health Medical group, part of West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health, expanded to include CFO of Reading Hospital in West Reading, Pa.

5. Tower Health promoted Rob Ehinger from senior vice president of financial operations to associate CFO.

6. Salem (Mo.) Memorial Hospital District CFO Doug Hoban will resign May 22, citing personal reasons.

7. Opelousas (La.) General Health System tapped Shelly Soileau as CFO, effective June 3.