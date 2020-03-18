6 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system CEO moves in the last week.

The executives are listed below, alphabetically.

1. Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, Vt., named Gerald Barbini interim CEO.

2. Lee Domanico, CEO of Greenbrae, Calif.-based MarinHealth Medical Center and the Marin Healthcare District that owns the hospital, is retiring.

3. York (Maine) Hospital President and CEO Jud Knox has stepped down.

4. Will McConnell, PhD, CEO of Mercy Regional Medical Center in Durango, Colo., plans to resign April 10, the Durango Herald reported.

5. David Tam, MD, new president and CEO of Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare, joined the organization early to assist efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

6. Don Webb, CEO of Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tenn., will retire at the end of the year.

