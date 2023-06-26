6 recent chief nursing officer, chief medical officer moves

The following chief medical and nursing officer moves have been shared with or reported on by Becker's since June 15:

Editor's note: This is not an exhaustive list and is updated every few weeks.

June 15 - June 26

Stephen Leinenweber, MD, was named chief medical officer of Valhalla, N.Y.-based Blythedale Children's Hospital. His appointment is effective August 1.

Tiffany Murdock, DNP, MSN, has been appointed as the new vice president and chief nursing officer for New Orleans-based Ochsner Health.

Providence Swedish North Puget Sound in Everett, Wash selected James Park, MD, as its new chief medical officer. His appointment to the role became effective June 19.

Lauren Smith, MSN, RN, has been named chief nursing officer of both Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, Idaho, and Saint Alphonsus Health System, which includes hospitals in Idaho and Oregon. Her appointment to the role became effective June 26.

Novant Health, based in Winston-Salem, N.C., has chosen Pam Oliver, MD, as its new executive vice president and chief medical officer, effective immediately.

Joy Moody, MSN, RN, was appointed as the associate chief nursing officer of Southern Maine Health Care in Biddeford.