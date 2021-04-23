5 women making moves in healthcare leadership

The following leadership moves by women have been reported since April 16.

1. Sophia Holder was named executive vice president and CFO of Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

2. Shubhada Jagasia, MD, was named president and CEO of Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital's Midtown and West campuses, both in Nashville, Tenn.

3. Aparna Sharma, MD, was tapped as chief quality officer of Orlando Health St. Cloud (Fla.) Hospital.

4. Jane Stirrup, MSN, RN, was named vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer at St. Luke's Health's Patients Medical Center in Pasadena, Texas.

5. Laurie Whalin, PharmD, was named president and COO of Brunswick Medical Center in Bolivia, N.C.











© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.