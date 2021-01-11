5 recent hospital, health system executive retirements

The following hospital and health system CEO retirements have been reported since Dec. 2.

1. Wayne Deschambeau is retiring as president and CEO of Greenville, Ohio-based Wayne HealthCare, and Jeff Subler, vice president of support services, will be his successor, according to The Daily Advocate.

2. Steven Kitchen, MD, is retired as CMO of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Ga.

3. Steven Lindberg retired as vice chair of administration for Mayo Clinic Health System.

4. Mary Starmann-Harrison, RN, president and CEO of Hospital Sisters Health System, plans to retire in the second half of the year.

5. Kim Williams, RN, CEO of the Providence Northwest Washington Service Area, will retire July 1.

More articles on executive moves:

New group COO named for Tenet's Palm Beach Health Network

New CEO named for Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health

Executive who left Seattle Children's, citing racism, to practice at UW Medicine

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.