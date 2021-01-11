Executive who left Seattle Children's, citing racism, to practice at UW Medicine

Ben Danielson, MD, who cited racism when he resigned as the medical director of one of Seattle Children's clinics, will practice at UW Medicine.

Dr. Danielson led the Odessa Brown Children's Clinic in Seattle for more than 20 years. Now he will practice in the department of pediatrics in the UW School of Medicine in Seattle, according to UW Medicine.

In a message to colleagues shared with Becker's Hospital Review, Paul Ramsey, MD, CEO of UW Medicine, said Dr. Danielson "is in the process of planning a very exciting new program that will advance health equity."

"I have been working directly with Ben over the past month on this planning, and Ben and I look forward to providing more information over the coming weeks as the plans mature," wrote Dr. Ramsey.

Dr. Danielson resigned from his medical director role in November and alleged institutional racism at Seattle Children's. Seattle Children's leaders did not address issues such as calling security on patients of color, Dr. Danielson said, and he told the Pacific Northwest news website Crosscut he was a rare Black voice in a position of authority, which made him feel marginalized and alone.

In a Jan. 6 news release, Seattle Children's said it is forming a committee to work with an outside independent expert to examine the health system's anti-racism, diversity, equity and inclusion practices. The committee will include board members and representatives from the community.

