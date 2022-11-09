5 recent hospital, health system COO moves

Here are five hospital and health system COO moves that have been reported by Becker's since Oct. 20:

1. Bradley Weast was named COO of Great Falls (Mont.) Clinic Hospital.

2. Scott Bonderoff was named interim COO of two Upper Allegheny Health System hospitals: Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center and Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital.

3. Justin Olsen was selected as vice president and COO of Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Fla.

4. Laura Glenn was named COO of Traverse City, Mich.-based Munson Healthcare.

5. Jamie Phillips was named COO of Seattle Children's.