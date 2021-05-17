5 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

The following hospital and health system CFO moves have been reported since April 26.

1. Enrique Bernal was named CFO of San Antonio-based Methodist Healthcare.

2. Paul Fridenstine was chosen as CFO of Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Parkridge Health System's Parkridge Valley, West and North hospitals.

3. Daniel Isacksen Jr. was chosen as the new executive vice president and CFO of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health.

4. Ronnie Midgett was named CFO of Dallas-based Medical City Healthcare.

5. Patricia Steeves O'Neil was appointed senior vice president and CFO of Chicago-based Rush University System for Health and Rush University Medical Center.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.