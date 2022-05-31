5 recent hospital, health system CFO moves

Becker's has reported on the five hospital and health system CFO moves since May 23.

1. Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System named Jeff Limbocker CFO.

2. Phil Wheeler was named CFO of Atrium Health Floyd in Rome, Ga.

3. Jacksonville, Fla.-based Baptist Health appointed Keith Tickell senior vice president and CFO of Baptist Health Northeast Florida.

4. Louis Robichaux IV was appointed interim CFO of Toledo, Ohio-based ProMedica.

5. Charles City, Iowa-based Floyd County Medical Center named Craig Carstens as CFO.