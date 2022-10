5 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since Sept. 27:

1. Deborah Angerami was named CEO of Albany, Ga.-based Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.

2. Bo Boulenger was named president and CEO of Coral Gables-based Baptist Health South Florida.

3. Martin Chaney, MD, was named the permanent CEO of Columbia, Tenn.-based Maury Regional Health after serving as interim leader.

4. Mark Taubman, MD, CEO of University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center and dean of the School of Medicine and Dentistry, is set to retire in December 2023.



5. Derrick Glum was named CEO of Reno, Nev.-based Saint Mary's Health Network.