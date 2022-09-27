Prime names CEO of St. Mary's Health Network

Reno, Nev.-based Saint Mary's Health Network has named Derrick Glum as its CEO.

Mr. Glum will join Saint Mary's Health Network, part of Ontario, Calif.-based Prime Healthcare, with nearly 20 years of experience. He previously served as the regional COO and hospital administrator for Mountain Vista Medical Center and Florence Hospital, both Steward Health Care facilities in the greater Phoenix area. Before then, Mr. Glum served as a system vice president for Reno-based Renown Health and CEO of Tahoe Pacific Hospital in Reno.

Mr. Glum succeeds former CEO Tiffany Coury.

Saint Mary's Health Network is a 380-bed acute care hospital offering inpatient, outpatient and wellness services.