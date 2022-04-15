5 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves

Five chief medical and nursing officer moves at hospitals and health systems Becker's has covered since April 11:

Stony Brook (N.Y.) University Hospital named Jonathan Buscaglia, MD, its chief medical officer, effective April 28.

Karen Resh, DNP, was named chief nursing officer at Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, N.C., part of Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health.

The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center in Columbus, comprising a hospital and research institute, named Corrin Steinhauer, DNP, MSN, its chief nursing officer, it said April 11.

University of Maryland Capital Region Health in Largo named Tom-meka Archinard, MD, senior vice president and chief medical officer, effective June 1.

Mercy Health-Cincinnati named Brandi Fields, DNP, RN, chief nursing officer, effective immediately, the health system said in an April 11 statement emailed to Becker's.