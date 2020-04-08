4 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system CEO moves in the last week.

The executives are listed below, alphabetically.

1. After retiring at the end of 2019, Jay Kreuzer will once again helm Kona Community Hospital in Kealakekua, Hawaii, and Kohala Hospital in Kapaau, Hawaii.

2. Orange, Calif.-based UCI Health named Chad T. Lefteris CEO.

3. Sonny Saggar, MD, who was fired as CEO of St. Alexius Hospital in St. Louis, returned to the facility as its chief strategy officer.

4. Annette Schnabel, president and CEO of Perry Memorial Hospital in Princeton, Ill., resigned to take a new healthcare role.

