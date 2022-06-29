4 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves

Four chief medical and nursing officer moves at hospitals and health systems Becker's has covered since June 23:

Irving, Texas-based Medical City Las Colinas appointed Joseph Berumen, RN, its new chief nursing officer June 28.

New Brunswick, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital has tapped Lewis Rubinson, MD, PhD, to serve as senior vice president, chief medical officer and chief quality officer, the hospital said June 28.

McLaren Health Care has selected Justin Klamerus, MD, as its next executive vice president and chief medical officer, the Grand Blanc, Mich.-based health system said June 27.

Cooperstown, N.Y.-based Bassett Healthcare named Angela Belmont, DNP, MSN, its new chief nurse executive June 23.