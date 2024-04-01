4 exec exits in 2 days

The end of March brought a flurry of hospital and health system executive exits.

Here are four departures Becker's reported from March 28-29:

1. Diana Richardson is no longer president of Boston-based Tufts Medical Center. She left the role March 29. Phil Okala, COO of Burlington, Mass.-based Tufts Medicine, will fill in as the hospital's interim president.

2. Mike Tarnoff, MD, left his role as chief physician executive of Tufts Medical Center on the same day as Ms. Richardson. In an internal announcement shared with employees, Tufts Medicine President and CEO Michael Dandorph wrote that the two executives "decided that now is the right time for them to make a change and depart Tufts Medicine." No additional reason was given for the exits, and a spokesperson for the hospital declined Becker's request for further comment.

3. Amy Carrier has left her role as president and CEO of Lynchburg, Va.-based Centra Health, which she has led since September 2021. Richard Tugman — president and CEO of Piedmont Community Health Plan, a Centra subsidiary — will take Ms. Carrier's place on an interim basis. The health system's board chair, Tom Nygaard, MD, said, "We felt that it was time for the organization to move on. Take a bit of a different direction."



4. Dave Recupero has resigned as CFO of Kern Valley Healthcare District, based in Mountain Mesa, Calif. The role is currently vacant, as the district considers replacing him with a part-time hire. Tim McGlew, CEO of Kern Valley Hospital, attributed the exit to a personnel issue; the news arrived shortly after the district's board treasurer criticized Mr. Recupero's leadership online.