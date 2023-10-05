4 CFO exits in September

Four hospital and health system CFOs announced departures or retirements in September, according to Becker's reports:

1. Mike Buongiorno is retiring as the CFO of Main Line Health after more than 25 years in the position. The health system named Leigh Ehrlich to be his successor; she begins Dec. 1. Mr. Buongiorno will work alongside her through the end of 2023 to assist with the transition.

2. Janie Wade announced Sept. 19 that she is departing her role as CFO of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health. She had been in the position since Jan. 1 following the 2022 merger with Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health, Ms. Wade has worked almost seven years in financial services within the new Intermountain system, with four years as CFO of SCL Health. Her last day will be Oct. 21.

3. Tom Macaronas, CFO of Parsons, Kan.-based Labette Health, retired Sept. 30. He is succeeded by Janet Soper, who has served as the hospital's director of finance, controller and vice president of revenue cycle.

4. Springfield, Ill.-based Hospital Sisters Health System's CFO Kim Hodgkinson abruptly left the health system Sept. 7. A health system spokesperson did not disclose if she was dismissed or resigned, or if her departure had any correlation to the cybersecurity event the organization has been dealing with since Aug. 27.