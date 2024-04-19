3 CEO retirements in 3 days

Becker's recorded three health system CEOs' retirement announcements between April 16 and April 18, adding to a growing list of exits in 2024:

1. Jim Woodward is retiring as president and CEO of Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic: a Philadelphia-based region of Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health, which includes five hospitals across Pennsylvania and Delaware. He served eight years in the role, and will officially step down Jan. 3, 2025.

2. Kathryn Correia is retiring as president and CEO of Legacy Health as the health system works to finalize a merger agreement with Oregon Health & Science University. The two Portland-based entities hope to complete the transaction this year, pending regulatory approval.

George Brown, MD — who served as Legacy CEO from 2008 to 2018 — has been selected to lead the health system again. He will transition into the role and assume it in full by July 1; Anna Loomis, Legacy's CFO and acting CEO, will continue to lead in the interim ahead of her planned departure to join another health system.

3. Michael Israel will retire as president and CEO of Westchester Medical Center and the Westchester Medical Center Health Network in Valhalla, N.Y., at the end of 2025. He served nearly two decades in the role.