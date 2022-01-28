28 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Jan. 13:

Emily Blomberg has been appointed COO for University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.

John Brumsted, MD, will retire as president and CEO of University of Vermont Health Network.

Carol Campbell has joined St. Louis-based Ascension health system as senior vice president of consumer experience.



Terence Comiskey was named administrator of respiratory and ancillary services for Middletown, N.Y.-based Garnet Health.

Andre Dick, MD, has been appointed senior vice president and surgeon-in-chief for Seattle Children's Hospital.

Lisa Dolan, MSN, RN, has been promoted to the role of chief nursing officer for Nashville, Tenn.-based Ardent Health Services.

Amy Fallon, PhD, has been promoted to the role of senior vice president of operations for Arkansas Children’s Hospital in Little Rock.

Amanda Flaum was named chief health operations officer for Santa Barbara, Calif.-based CenCal Health.

Bonnie Fryzlewicz, RN, has been named senior vice president and chief nursing officer for Seattle Children's Hospital.

Skip Gjolberg was named interim CEO of Grant Memorial Hospital in Petersburg, W.Va.

Sarah Gilbert was named COO and assistant vice president of Bayfront Health in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Kimberly Hunter, DNP, RN, will serve as interim CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.

Tarina Kang, MD, was named CMO for USC Verdugo Hills Hospital in Glendale, Calif.

Erin Keister, MSN, RN, has been promoted to the role of chief nurse executive for HCA Healthcare Capital Division in Richmond, Va.

E.J. Kuiper was appointed CEO of Omaha, Neb.-based CHI Health and president of CommonSpirit Health's Midwest division.

Kim McDowell was promoted to the role of chief clinical officer at Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska.

Chris Mitchell has been appointed CEO of Piedmont Medical Center-Fort Mill (S.C.).

Chris Morris joined CenCal Health as chief performance officer.

Jeff Ojemann, MD, has been appointed senior vice president and CMO for Seattle Children's Hospital.

Ann Madden Rice will retire from her roles as senior vice president of Minneapolis-based Allina Health Operations and president of Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Chris Roty has been appointed president of Baptist Health Lexington (Ky.).

Zubeen Shroff was appointed Chair of the Board of Directors of the Westchester County (N.Y.) Health Care Corp.

Rebecca Steinmann has been named board of directors chairperson for the board of certification for emergency nursing at Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago.

Robert Tyk will join Bartlett Regional Hospital as interim CFO.

Sunita Vadakath, MD, has been appointed senior vice president and chief strategy officer for MyMichigan Health in Midland.

Scott Wagner, MD, was named president of Inspira Medical Group in Vineland, N.J.

Karen Marie Wilding has been appointed chief value officer for Jacksonville, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health.

Geralda Xavier, MD, was named CMO of Hackettstown (N.J.) Medical Center and Newton (N.J.) Medical Center.