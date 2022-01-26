University of Vermont Health CEO to retire

John Brumsted, MD, will retire as president and CEO of University of Vermont Health Network on Sept. 30.

Throughout his 40-year career as both an OB-GYN physician and a healthcare executive, Dr. Brumsted remained focused on issues concerning equity and reform. Under his leadership, the organization evolved from a few partnerships with local facilities to a fully integrated health system.

His recent achievements include the addition of the $180 million Miller Building to UVM Medical Center, as well as the renovation of the former Moses Ludington Hospital –– now Elizabethtown Community Hospital –– in Ticonderoga, N.Y. In 2021, the organization launched the region's first Medicare Advantage plan, according to a Jan. 25 news release.

"It is such an honor to be a part of healthcare in Vermont and Northern New York," he said. "We have experienced and accomplished so much together, and we created something new – an integrated health care system – to respond to the needs of the patients we are so privileged to serve. We have faced many challenges, and there is no doubt that there will be more challenges in the future. I am confident that this organization will continue to innovate and improve the way we serve and advance the health of our patients and our communities, now and into the future."

A national search for a successor is underway.