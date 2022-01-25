Inspira veteran named president of medical group

Vineland, N.J.-based Inspira Health has appointed Scott Wagner, MD, president of Inspira Medical Group, effective immediately.

In his new role, Dr. Wagner will oversee Inspira's physician enterprise while developing new service lines. He will also continue to serve as interim CMO of the health system's Mullica Hill, N.J., facility, according to a Jan. 24 news release shared with Becker's.

"As a highly accomplished health care veteran who is already ingrained in the intricacies of Inspira and our community, Scott is the ideal leader to drive the future of Inspira Medical Group," said Warren Moore, the health system's executive vice president and COO.

Dr. Wagner began his career with Inspira as an emergency physician in 2002. Since then, he has served as the chairman of the department of emergency medicine for the health system's Bridgeton, Elmer and Vineland facilities.