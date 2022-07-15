27 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since July 8:

1. Maribeth McLaughlin, BSN, RN, was named chief nursing executive of Pittsburgh-based UPMC.

2. Paul Hauptman, MD, was appointed dean of the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine and chief academic officer of Reno-based Renown Health.

3. Kelly Watson, DNP, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Rutland (Vt.) Regional Medical Center.

4. Vincent Tammaro was named vice president and CFO of Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus.

5. Don Boyd was named CEO of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health.

6. Mark Laramee was named CFO of Hopkinsville, Ky.-based Jennie Stuart Health.

7. Geoffrey Marx, MD, was named chief medical officer of Piedmont Athens (Ga.) Regional Medical Center.

8. Seth Lovell, BSN, was named vice president of nursing at St. Louis-based SSM Health.

9. James Lee was named executive vice president of population-based care and CFO of Tacoma, Wash.-based MultiCare Health System.

10. ReChelle Horinek was named CFO of Norton (Kan.) County Hospital.

11. Andrew Bagnall was named president and CEO of Chesterfield, Mo.-based St. Luke's Hospital.

12. Donna Boehm, RN, was named chief nursing officer of North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison.

13. Paul Entler, DO, was named senior vice president and chief clinical officer of Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System.

14. Scott Christensen was named CEO of King's Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven, Miss.

15. Craig Richardville was named senior vice president and chief digital and information officer of Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare.

16. Iris Yeldell Stacker was appointed interim CEO of Greensville, Miss.-based Delta Health System.

17. Javier Vallejo was named CFO of Dallas-based Prism Health North Texas.

18. Michelle Robertson, BSN, RN, was appointed COO of Danbury, Conn.-based Nuvance Health.

19. Russ Ranallo was named CFO of Owensboro (Ky.) Health.

20. Aimee Carew-Lyons, PhD, RN, was named vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer of Nantucket (Mass.) Cottage Hospital.

21. Beth Timberlake, BSN, was named chief nursing officer of Covington, Ga.-based Piedmont Newton Hospital.

22. Tyler Winks was named CEO of Erlanger East Hospital and Erlanger North Hospital in Chattanooga, Tenn.

23. Katie Duffy, PharmD, was named vice president of operations at Erlanger Health.

24. Stephanie Duggan, MD, was appointed regional president and CEO of Ascension Michigan, part of St. Louis-based Ascension.

25. Anthony Esposito was named CEO of Springfield, Pa.-based Crozer Health.

26. Dina Capalongo, DO, was named chief medical officer of Crozer Health.

27. C. Nathan Okechukwu, MD, was named president of clinical operations at Crozer Health.