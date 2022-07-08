Owensboro Health names Russ Ranallo as new CFO

Russ Ranallo, former vice president of finance for Owensboro (Ky.) Health, has been selected as the health system's new CFO.

"To have the opportunity to serve in this role is truly a dream come true," Mr. Ranallo said in a July 6 press release. "My goal is to make healthcare more accessible to the patients, team members and communities that we serve each day."

Mr. Ranallo began his career with Owensboro Health in 1994 and had served as vice president of finance for the past 17 years.

His achievements include financing the $385 million construction of Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, the health system's largest project to date.

"Russ has enjoyed a long, successful career at Owensboro Health and has played a pivotal role in achieving some of our biggest milestones," Owensboro Health CEO Mark Marsh said. "With his experience and track record of success, Russ is the ideal fit for this position, and his expertise will be vital as we build exciting plans for the future."

Mr. Ranallo also currently serves as the chair of the Kentucky Hospital Care Technical Advisory Committee.