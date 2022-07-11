Intermountain names Craig Richardville chief digital and information officer

Intermountain Healthcare appointed Craig Richardville chief digital and information officer and senior vice president, the Salt Lake City-based health system said July 8.

In his new role, Mr. Richardville will oversee the health system's information technology and data and digital services, including strategy, operations, applications, cybersecurity and emerging technology.

Prior to his role at Intermountain, Mr. Richardville served as Broomfield, Colo.-based SCL Health's senior vice president and chief information and digital officer. There, he was in charge of reading, innovating and transforming the health system's information technology and digital services.