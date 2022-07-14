Renown Health names chief academic officer

Paul Hauptman, MD, was appointed dean of the University of Nevada, Reno School of Medicine and chief academic officer of Reno-based Renown Health, according to a July 14 news release shared with Becker's.

Dr. Hauptman is dean of the University of Tennessee Graduate School of Medicine-Knoxville and chief academic officer of the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

He will join Renown Health on Oct. 17, according to the release.

Dr. Hauptman's appointment is among the latest leadership changes at Renown Health. The health system, which has more than 7,000 employees, also made changes in April after the firing of former President and CEO Tony Slonim, MD.