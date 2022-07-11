Sparrow Health System appoints Dr. Paul Entler new chief clinical officer  

Lansing, Mich.-based Sparrow Health System selected Paul Entler, DO, as its new chief clinical officer and senior vice president July 11.

Dr. Entler succeeds Karen Kent VanGorder, MD, who served as the system's chief medical officer and senior vice president.

"As a leader at Sparrow and a community member for over 18 years, I am honored, energized, excited and passionate about driving change, building on our past successes and transforming care delivery models through cutting edge analytics," Dr. Entler said in a July 11 news release. "In aligning with Sparrow's values, my vision is to make Sparrow a destination center to work and receive medical care through reduction of friction and waste that is present in most healthcare systems."