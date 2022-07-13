Dr. Stephanie Duggan named regional president and CEO of Ascension Michigan‘s Mid/North Region

Stephanie Duggan, MD, was appointed a regional president and CEO of Ascension Michigan, part of St. Louis-based Ascension.

In 2018, Dr. Duggan was appointed regional president leading Ascension Michigan's Ascension St. Mary's Hospital in Saginaw, Ascension Standish Hospital in Standish and Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City.

Effective Aug. 7, she will also lead Ascension Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc, according to a July 11 news release shared with Becker's. She replaces Christopher Palazzolo, who is retiring after helming Genesys Hospital for nearly two decades.

Before assuming her current responsibilities, Dr. Duggan was chief clinical officer of Ascension St. Vincent's Hospital in Birmingham, Ala.