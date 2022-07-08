Nuvance Health names new COO 

Michelle Robertson, BSN, RN, has been appointed COO of Danbury, Conn.-based Nuvance Health.

Ms. Robertson joins the system from St. Louis-based Ascension Health, where she held a variety of senior leadership positions, according to the July 6 press release. In her new role, she is responsible for driving the development and realization of strategic initiatives. She is working closely with outgoing COO Kerry Eaton, who is set to retire at the end of the year, the release said.

"Between Michelle's clinical experience as a registered nurse and healthcare leadership expertise, she understands what it takes to drive success within our hospitals and deliver high-quality, cost-effective care," said John Murphy, MD, president and CEO of Nuvance Health.